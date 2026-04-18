Gavin Brindley News: Puts up trio of points
Brindley scored a goal and added two assists in AHL Colorado's 7-5 loss to Calgary on Saturday.
Brindley has earned six points over nine outings in the AHL since he lost his NHL spot March 26. The 21-year-old had 13 points over 56 regular-season contests for the Avalanche prior to the demotion. Brindley is in position compete for a full-time NHL job in 2026-27, though he'll need to play at a high level to earn it on a perennial contender.
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