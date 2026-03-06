Gavin Brindley headshot

Gavin Brindley News: Sent to AHL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 6, 2026

Brindley was reassigned to the minors Friday, per Jesse Montano of Guerilla Sports.

Brindley has six goals and 12 points in 47 outings with the Avalanche in 2025-26. Joel Kiviranta (concussion) is set to return for Friday's game against Dallas, and the Avalanche acquired Nicolas Roy from Toronto on Thursday. Those were likely factors in the Avalanche's decision to send Brindley to the AHL.

Gavin Brindley
Colorado Avalanche
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Gavin Brindley See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Gavin Brindley See More
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Friday, January 16
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Friday, January 16
Author Image
Michael Finewax
49 days ago
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, December 19
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, December 19
Author Image
Michael Finewax
77 days ago
The Week Ahead: Play Your Rangers
NHL
The Week Ahead: Play Your Rangers
Author Image
Michael Finewax
82 days ago
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Sunday, November 9
NHL
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Sunday, November 9
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
117 days ago
NHL Prospect Stock Report -- Who's Rising, Who's Falling
NHL
NHL Prospect Stock Report -- Who's Rising, Who's Falling
Author Image
Jon Litterine
344 days ago