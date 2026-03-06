Gavin Brindley News: Sent to AHL
Brindley was reassigned to the minors Friday, per Jesse Montano of Guerilla Sports.
Brindley has six goals and 12 points in 47 outings with the Avalanche in 2025-26. Joel Kiviranta (concussion) is set to return for Friday's game against Dallas, and the Avalanche acquired Nicolas Roy from Toronto on Thursday. Those were likely factors in the Avalanche's decision to send Brindley to the AHL.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Gavin Brindley See More
-
FanDuel NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Friday, January 1649 days ago
-
DraftKings NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, December 1977 days ago
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: Play Your Rangers82 days ago
-
NHL Picks
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Sunday, November 9117 days ago
-
Prospects Analysis
NHL Prospect Stock Report -- Who's Rising, Who's Falling344 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Gavin Brindley See More