Gavin Brindley headshot

Gavin Brindley News: Struggling in AHL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 14, 2025 at 8:34am

Brindley has only one goal in his last nine games with AHL Cleveland.

Brindley starred at the University of Michigan, tallying 25 goals and adding 28 assists in 40 games in 2023-24, before inking a three-year entry-level contract. Brindley played one game at the NHL level after signing last season, logging 12:20 in the final game of the regular season, but failed to hit the scoresheet. Brindley has spent the 2024-25 campaign with AHL Cleveland, scoring five times while adding nine helpers in 28 games after missing the start of the year with a broken finger suffered during a preseason game against St. Louis.

Gavin Brindley
Columbus Blue Jackets
