Gavin McCarthy News: Signs entry-level deal
McCarthy signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Sabres on Tuesday.
McCarthy just wrapped up his junior year at Boston University and will forgo a fourth NCAA season. He had a career-high 21 points in 36 outings for the Terriers. McCarthy projects as a stay-at-home defenseman, though he may be able to chip in a little offense depending on how he develops at the professional level.
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