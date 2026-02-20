Gavin McKenna News: Video game numbers in win
McKenna scored a goal and distributed seven assists in Penn State's 11-4 win over Ohio State University on Friday.
McKenna set Penn State records for assists and points in a game, per Hayden Lewis of Penn State CommRadio. The massive performance propelled McKenna over the 40-point mark on the season -- he has 12 goals and 29 helpers through 27 appearances.
Gavin McKenna
Free Agent
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Gavin McKenna See More
-
Prospects Analysis
Top NCAA College Hockey Players to Watch14 days ago
-
NHL Picks
2026 NCAA Frozen Four Futures and Weekend Picks36 days ago
-
Prospects Analysis
Top NCAA Hockey Prospects: Generational Talent McKenna & Draft Watch43 days ago
-
Frozen Fantasy
Frozen Fantasy: World Junior Season - The Most Beautiful Time of the Year53 days ago
-
NHL Picks
2026 IIHF World Junior Championship Odds & Expert Picks: Canada vs USA Preview58 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Gavin McKenna See More