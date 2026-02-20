Gavin McKenna headshot

Gavin McKenna News: Video game numbers in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 20, 2026

McKenna scored a goal and distributed seven assists in Penn State's 11-4 win over Ohio State University on Friday.

McKenna set Penn State records for assists and points in a game, per Hayden Lewis of Penn State CommRadio. The massive performance propelled McKenna over the 40-point mark on the season -- he has 12 goals and 29 helpers through 27 appearances.

