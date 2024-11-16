Georgi Merkulov News: Gets first NHL point

Merkulov picked up an assist Saturday in a 3-2 overtime loss to the Blues.

It was his first NHL point. Merkulov is an undrafted, 24-year-old winger who delivered 30 goals and 35 assists in 67 games in the AHL last season and was off to a point-per-game pace there (two goals, nine assists; 12 games) this year. Merkulov is a potential middle-six forward who could offer fantasy value in deep formats if he can stick in the NHL, but don't expect him to replicate his AHL scoring.