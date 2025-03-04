Georgi Merkulov News: Still up with big club

Merkulov is practicing with the Bruins on Tuesday, Fluto Shinzawa of The Athletic reports.

Merkulov has appeared in five games for the Bruins this season in which he has recorded one assist, six shots and two hits while averaging 13:15 of ice time. Based on line combos, the 24-year-old winger is poised to fill a second-line spot in Tuesday's matchup against the Predators, a role that could help him score his first NHL goal.