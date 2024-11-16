Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Georgi Merkulov headshot

Georgi Merkulov News: Summoned from Providence

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 16, 2024 at 7:04am

Merkulov was recalled from AHL Providence on Saturday. Mark Divver of the New England Hockey Journal reports.

The Bruins sent Patrick Brown back to Providence in a corresponding move. Merkulov played four games with Boston last season but didn't hit the scoresheet. He has two goals and nine assists in 12 AHL games this season. Look for Merkulov to see bottom-six minutes against St. Louis on Saturday.

Georgi Merkulov
Boston Bruins
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now