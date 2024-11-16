Georgi Merkulov News: Summoned from Providence
Merkulov was recalled from AHL Providence on Saturday. Mark Divver of the New England Hockey Journal reports.
The Bruins sent Patrick Brown back to Providence in a corresponding move. Merkulov played four games with Boston last season but didn't hit the scoresheet. He has two goals and nine assists in 12 AHL games this season. Look for Merkulov to see bottom-six minutes against St. Louis on Saturday.
