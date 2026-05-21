Georgi Romanov News: Collects another shutout
Romanov posted a 20-save shutout in AHL Springfield's 2-0 win over Wilkes-Barre/Scranton in Game 4 on Thursday.
Romanov helped Springfield force a Game 5 with this win. He's allowed just seven goals on 119 shots over four games against WBS in the Atlantic Division Finals. Romanov is 7-3 with two shutouts, a 1.52 GAA and a .949 save percentage in 10 playoff contests.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Georgi Romanov See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Georgi Romanov See More