Georgi Romanov News: Collects another shutout

Romanov posted a 20-save shutout in AHL Springfield's 2-0 win over Wilkes-Barre/Scranton in Game 4 on Thursday.

Romanov helped Springfield force a Game 5 with this win. He's allowed just seven goals on 119 shots over four games against WBS in the Atlantic Division Finals. Romanov is 7-3 with two shutouts, a 1.52 GAA and a .949 save percentage in 10 playoff contests.