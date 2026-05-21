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Georgi Romanov News: Collects another shutout

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 21, 2026

Romanov posted a 20-save shutout in AHL Springfield's 2-0 win over Wilkes-Barre/Scranton in Game 4 on Thursday.

Romanov helped Springfield force a Game 5 with this win. He's allowed just seven goals on 119 shots over four games against WBS in the Atlantic Division Finals. Romanov is 7-3 with two shutouts, a 1.52 GAA and a .949 save percentage in 10 playoff contests.

Georgi Romanov
St. Louis Blues
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