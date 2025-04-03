Georgi Romanov News: Comes up short against Oilers

Romanov stopped 35 of 38 shots in Thursday's 3-2 loss to the Oilers.

While Romanov took a third straight loss, this was a pretty good showing against a tough, albeit injury-riddled, opponent. Romanov is now 0-3-0 with 16 goals allowed over four appearances this season. Alexandar Georgiev (upper body) is day-to-day, so the Sharks have temporarily been forced to go with Romanov and Gabriel Carriere as their goalie duo, as Yaroslav Askarov is just coming back from a lower-body injury with AHL San Jose. The Sharks have a couple of decent matchups ahead -- Saturday versus the Kraken, Monday versus the Flames -- but Romanov is a clear fade behind an inexperienced and often leaky defense.