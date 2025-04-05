Georgi Romanov News: Decent in relief outing

Romanov stopped 10 of 11 shots in relief of Alexandar Georgiev in Saturday's 5-1 loss to the Kraken.

Romanov was called on for mop-up duty after the Kraken took a 4-1 lead in the middle of the second period. This was another passable effort from Romanov, but he remains in search of his first win at the NHL level. He's 0-3-0 with 17 goals allowed on 125 shots across five appearances this season, though allowing eight goals to the Kings last Sunday left a mark on his numbers. Romanov may get some extra action down the stretch for evaluation purposes, especially since Georgiev has done nothing to suggest he'll be part of the Sharks' long-term plans in the crease.