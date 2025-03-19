Georgi Romanov News: Expected starter for Thursday

Romanov is set to start at home against Carolina on Thursday, per Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News.

It will be Romanov's first career NHL start after making three relief appearances for the Sharks over the past two seasons. He's posted a 1.81 GAA and a .927 save percentage over those outings. The 25-year-old also has a 3.10 GAA and a .905 save percentage in 21 appearances with AHL San Jose in 2024-25. Carolina ranks eighth in goals per game with 3.24.