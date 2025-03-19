Fantasy Hockey
Georgi Romanov headshot

Georgi Romanov News: Expected starter for Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 19, 2025 at 12:31pm

Romanov is set to start at home against Carolina on Thursday, per Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News.

It will be Romanov's first career NHL start after making three relief appearances for the Sharks over the past two seasons. He's posted a 1.81 GAA and a .927 save percentage over those outings. The 25-year-old also has a 3.10 GAA and a .905 save percentage in 21 appearances with AHL San Jose in 2024-25. Carolina ranks eighth in goals per game with 3.24.

