Georgi Romanov News: First goalie off

Romanov was the first goalie off during Monday's morning skate, Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now reports, indicating that he'll defend the home crease against the Flames.

Romanov was relatively effective in relief against the Kraken on Saturday, turning aside 10 of 11 shots (.909 save percentage). However, he hasn't been particularly sharp since mid-March, going 0-3-0 with a 4.21 GAA and .864 save percentage over five appearances. He'll have a favorable matchup against the Flames, as they're averaging just 2.58 goals per game this season, which is the third-worst mark in the NHL.