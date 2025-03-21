Georgi Romanov News: Loses first NHL start

Romanov allowed three goals on 29 shots in Thursday's 3-1 loss to the Hurricanes.

While Romanov took the loss in his first NHL start, he did well to keep things close. The 25-year-old has a chance to prove his value to the Sharks' organization while Yaroslav Askarov (lower body) remains on the mend at AHL San Jose. Romanov has allowed five goals on 40 shots over two NHL appearances this season. The Sharks' next game is Saturday versus the Bruins, which will likely afford Alexandar Georgiev a chance to return to the crease.