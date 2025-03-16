Georgi Romanov News: Makes season debut in relief

Romanov turned aside nine of 11 shots after replacing Alexandar Georgiev to begin the second period of Saturday's 5-1 loss to the Capitals.

in his first appearance of the season and just his third in the NHL, Romanov had the honor of giving up Alex Ovechkin's 887th career goal. The 25-year-old netminder is likely only with the Sharks due to a lower-body injury to Yaroslav Askarov, but with Georgiev struggling badly right now, Romanov might see his workload increase over the final weeks.