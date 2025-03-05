Fantasy Hockey
Georgi Romanov News: Promoted from minors

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 5, 2025

Romanov was elevated from AHL San Diego on Wednesday, Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Romanov hasn't appeared in an NHL game since 2023-24 when he played in two games for the Sharks. The team doesn't have any immediate back-to-backs, so Romanov may not get into a game for San Jose right away. Instead, he figures to serve as the No. 2 behind Alexandar Georgiev -- at least until Yaroslav Askarov is cleared to return from a lower-body injury.

