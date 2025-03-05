Georgi Romanov News: Promoted from minors

Romanov was elevated from AHL San Diego on Wednesday, Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Romanov hasn't appeared in an NHL game since 2023-24 when he played in two games for the Sharks. The team doesn't have any immediate back-to-backs, so Romanov may not get into a game for San Jose right away. Instead, he figures to serve as the No. 2 behind Alexandar Georgiev -- at least until Yaroslav Askarov is cleared to return from a lower-body injury.