Georgi Romanov News: Pulls off upset in AHL playoffs
Romanov posted a 37-save shutout in AHL Springfield's 1-0 overtime win over Providence in Game 4 on Thursday.
Romanov allowed just six goals over four games as Springfield upset the top-seeded Providence squad. Throughout the postseason, Romanov has yet to allow more than two goals in any games, going 5-1 with a 1.42 GAA and a .954 save percentage. Next up is the Atlantic Division Finals, where Springfield will face Wilkes-Barre/Scranton.
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