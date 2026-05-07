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Georgi Romanov News: Pulls off upset in AHL playoffs

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 7, 2026

Romanov posted a 37-save shutout in AHL Springfield's 1-0 overtime win over Providence in Game 4 on Thursday.

Romanov allowed just six goals over four games as Springfield upset the top-seeded Providence squad. Throughout the postseason, Romanov has yet to allow more than two goals in any games, going 5-1 with a 1.42 GAA and a .954 save percentage. Next up is the Atlantic Division Finals, where Springfield will face Wilkes-Barre/Scranton.

Georgi Romanov
St. Louis Blues
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