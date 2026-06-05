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Georgi Romanov News: Secures multi-year, two-way deal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 5, 2026

Romanov signed a two-year, two-way contract with the Blues on Friday.

After signing a two-way contract with the Blues in October of 2025, Romanov secured a multi-year extension after a solid season with AHL Springfield last season. Across 28 regular-season appearances, he posted a 9-12-4 record, an .896 save percentage and a 3.29 GAA. The 26-year-old netminder has offered a mixed bag of results in 10 regular-season appearances with the Sharks across 2023 and 2024. He could find his way to the NHL with the Blues if the team opts to trade away Jordan Binnington, who is coming off a down year and was in the heart of trade rumors during last season's trade deadline.

Georgi Romanov
St. Louis Blues
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