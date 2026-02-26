Georgi Romanov News: Sent back down
Romanov was reassigned to AHL Springfield on Thursday.
Romanov backed up Joel Hofer in the Blues' 5-1 win over the Kraken on Thursday. Jordan Binnington should be available to start one game of the Blues' upcoming back-to-back, either Saturday at home versus the Devils or Sunday on the road in Minnesota.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Georgi Romanov See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Georgi Romanov See More