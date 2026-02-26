Georgi Romanov headshot

Georgi Romanov News: Sent back down

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 26, 2026

Romanov was reassigned to AHL Springfield on Thursday.

Romanov backed up Joel Hofer in the Blues' 5-1 win over the Kraken on Thursday. Jordan Binnington should be available to start one game of the Blues' upcoming back-to-back, either Saturday at home versus the Devils or Sunday on the road in Minnesota.

Georgi Romanov
St. Louis Blues
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Georgi Romanov See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Georgi Romanov See More
NHL Pacific Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights
NHL
NHL Pacific Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights
Author Image
Shawn Hutchinson
150 days ago
The Week Ahead: The Penultimate Week
NHL
The Week Ahead: The Penultimate Week
Author Image
Michael Finewax
326 days ago
Best NHL Bets Today: Expert Picks for Thursday, March 20
NHL
Best NHL Bets Today: Expert Picks for Thursday, March 20
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
343 days ago