Georgi Romanov News: Slated to face Edmonton

Romanov is expected to start at home against Edmonton on Thursday, per Max Miller of NHL.com.

Romanov will attempt to recover after allowing eight goals on 36 shots against the Kings on Sunday. He's 0-2-0 with a 4.97 GAA and an .829 save percentage across three appearances with the Sharks in 2024-25. Edmonton is tied for 10th in goals per game with 3.23, though the Oilers are still missing Connor McDavid (lower body).