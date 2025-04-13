Fantasy Hockey
Georgi Romanov headshot

Georgi Romanov News: Starting in Calgary

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 13, 2025

Romanov will defend the road net versus the Flames on Sunday, according to Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now.

After nine appearances, including seven this season, Romanov is still seeking his first NHL victory. He has stopped 104 of 114 shots en route to a record of 0-3-0 in April, including a 29-save effort in a 3-2 loss to Calgary on Monday. The Flames sit 30th in the league with 2.61 goals per game in 2024-25.

Georgi Romanov
San Jose Sharks
