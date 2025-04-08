Georgi Romanov News: Struggles late Monday

Romanov made 29 out of 32 saves in Monday's 3-2 loss to the Flames.

Romanov cruised through the first two periods before his play collapsed in the third period. He allowed three goals in a seven-minute stretch which was enough for the Flames to turn the tide and steal the win from San Jose. With the loss, the 25-year-old Romanov has an 0-4-0 record with a 4.01 GAA and an .873 save percentage in six appearances this season. While Romanov should continue to see some action in net with the Sharks eliminated from playoff contention, it is best to fade him in fantasy formats. His next opportunity to guard the crease is Wednesday at Minnesota.