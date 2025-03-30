Fantasy Hockey
Georgi Romanov News: Surrenders eight goals in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 30, 2025

Romanov stopped 28 of 36 shots in Sunday's 8-1 loss to the Kings.

No offense to Romanov, but this game went pretty much as expected, as the Kings continue to be dominant on home ice. Romanov has now given up 13 goals on 76 shots across three appearances for the Sharks this season. He may close out the campaign with the big club due to Yaroslav Askarov's (lower body) lingering injury concerns with AHL San Jose. Most fantasy managers should stay away from Romanov, as he's unlikely to have much of a chance to earn a win in the vast majority of matchups.

