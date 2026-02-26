Georgi Romanov News: Up from AHL

Romanov was called up by AHL Springfield on Thursady, per Matthew DeFranks of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

Romanov will serve as Joel Hofer's understudy for Thursday's home game against Seattle. Jordan Binnington is getting the game completely off after playing between the pipes in Canada's 2-1 overtime loss to Team USA on Sunday at the 2026 Winter Games. Romanov has a 3.37 GAA and an .893 save percentage in 24 outings with Springfield in 2025-26.