Georgi Romanov headshot

Georgi Romanov News: Up from AHL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 26, 2026

Romanov was called up by AHL Springfield on Thursady, per Matthew DeFranks of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

Romanov will serve as Joel Hofer's understudy for Thursday's home game against Seattle. Jordan Binnington is getting the game completely off after playing between the pipes in Canada's 2-1 overtime loss to Team USA on Sunday at the 2026 Winter Games. Romanov has a 3.37 GAA and an .893 save percentage in 24 outings with Springfield in 2025-26.

Georgi Romanov
St. Louis Blues
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Georgi Romanov
