Gleb Trikozov headshot

Gleb Trikozov News: Pots pair for Wolves

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2026

Trikozov scored twice in AHL Chicago's 4-2 win over Rockford on Sunday.

Trikozov has had an unremarkable campaign so far with seven goals and four assists over 44 appearances. The 21-year-old winger had been limited to just one goal over his previous 15 games before breaking the slump Sunday with his second multi-point effort of the season. A second-round pick from 2022, Trikozov will need to show significantly more offense as he continues to develop.

Gleb Trikozov
Carolina Hurricanes
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