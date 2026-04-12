Gleb Trikozov News: Pots pair for Wolves
Trikozov scored twice in AHL Chicago's 4-2 win over Rockford on Sunday.
Trikozov has had an unremarkable campaign so far with seven goals and four assists over 44 appearances. The 21-year-old winger had been limited to just one goal over his previous 15 games before breaking the slump Sunday with his second multi-point effort of the season. A second-round pick from 2022, Trikozov will need to show significantly more offense as he continues to develop.
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