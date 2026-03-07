Graeme Clarke headshot

Graeme Clarke News: Big game in Belleville debut

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 7, 2026

Clarke scored twice and added two assists in AHL Belleville's 7-3 win over Utica on Saturday.

Clarke was dealt to the Senators' organization from the Capitals on Friday. Over 51 AHL outings this season, Clarke has 17 goals and 11 assists between Belleville and Hershey. The 24-year-old winger will likely need sustained success at Belleville to get a look with Ottawa.

Graeme Clarke
Ottawa Senators
