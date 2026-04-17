Graeme Clarke headshot

Graeme Clarke News: Logs three assists

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 17, 2026

Clarke recorded three assists in AHL Belleville's 6-4 win over Syracuse on Friday.

Clarke has scored just once over his last nine games, but he has nine assists in that span as well. He's elevated his play since getting traded to Belleville, earning 19 points over 14 outings. In total, he has 43 points across 64 appearances between Belleville and Hershey this season.

Graeme Clarke
Ottawa Senators
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