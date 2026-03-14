Graeme Clarke News: Three points versus former team

Clarke scored a goal and added two assists in AHL Belleville's 6-3 win over Hershey on Saturday.

Clarke has seven points over two contests for Belleville, and this effort Saturday came against his former team. He has 31 points over 50 appearances between Belleville and Hershey this season. At 24 years old, it's still possible Clarke could get an NHL look, though it's unclear if that'll happen with Ottawa before the end of this season.