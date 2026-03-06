Graeme Clarke headshot

Graeme Clarke News: Traded to Ottawa

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 6, 2026

Clarke was traded to the Senators from the Capitals in exchange for Wyatt Bongiovanni on Friday, per PuckPedia reports.

Clarke hasn't appeared in an NHL game since the 2023-24 season. He's been fairly productive at the AHL level, and he recorded 15 goals, nine assists, 24 PIM and a minus-8 rating over 50 appearances with AHL Hershey to begin the season. He'll presumably report to Belleville following Friday's transaction.

Graeme Clarke
Ottawa Senators
