Grant Hutton News: Earns first two assists

Hutton notched two assists and went plus-3 in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Canucks.

Hutton helped out on goals by Pierre Engvall and Noah Dobson. The 29-year-old Hutton hadn't earned an assist at the NHL level prior to Thursday -- his first NHL point was a goal in the 2021-22 campaign. The defenseman continues to fill in on a short-staffed Islanders blue line, which is missing three regulars and likely won't be at full strength until mid-to-late December at the earliest. In addition to his two assists, Hutton has six shots on net, seven hits and nine blocked shots over six appearances in a third-pairing role.