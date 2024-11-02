Grant Hutton News: Recalled from AHL

Hutton was recalled from AHL Bridgeport on Saturday, according to Andrew Gross of Newsday.

Hutton had a pair of assists in nine AHL games before his recall. Hutton was recalled as Adam Pelech was placed on injured reserve after taking a puck to the face Friday against the Sabres, and Mike Reilly is day-to-day with an upper body injury suffered Friday. Hutton played two games last season with the Islanders and could get into the lineup Sunday against the Rangers, if Reilly is unable to play.