Grant Hutton News: Sent back to AHL

Hutton was returned to AHL Bridgeport on Monday, Stefen Rosner of NHL.com reports.

Hutton spent nearly a week with the Islanders, but he made just one appearance with the NHL club across that span. On the season, he's made 13 NHL appearances, logging two assists, 13 hits, 12 blocked shots and four PIM while averaging 13:28 of ice time. His demotion could signal that Alexander Romanov (upper body) or Isaiah George (upper body) will be available for Tuesday's home game against Ottawa.