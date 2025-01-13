Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Grant Hutton headshot

Grant Hutton News: Sent back to AHL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 13, 2025

Hutton was returned to AHL Bridgeport on Monday, Stefen Rosner of NHL.com reports.

Hutton spent nearly a week with the Islanders, but he made just one appearance with the NHL club across that span. On the season, he's made 13 NHL appearances, logging two assists, 13 hits, 12 blocked shots and four PIM while averaging 13:28 of ice time. His demotion could signal that Alexander Romanov (upper body) or Isaiah George (upper body) will be available for Tuesday's home game against Ottawa.

Grant Hutton
New York Islanders
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now