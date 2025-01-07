Grant Hutton News: With big club

Hutton was on the ice with the Islanders on Tuesday, Stefen Rosner of NHL.com reports, indicating he has been called up from AHL Bridgeport.

Hutton's promotion likely means Isaiah George (upper body) won't be available against the Golden Knights on Thursday. Even with Hutton on the roster, he probably still shouldn't be expected to suit up for the Isles, as Dennis Cholowski is poised to replace George in the lineup.