Gregor Biber News: Grabs entry-level deal

Biber agreed to terms on a three-year, entry-level contract with Utah on Thursday.

Biber was selected by the Mammoth in the fourth round of the 2024 NHL Draft. In 38 regular-season games this year, the 19-year-old defenseman notched one goal and one assist before being held off the scoresheet in 15 playoff games. Given his limited offensive upside, Biber is unlikely to be much of a fantasy target even if he makes it to the NHL.