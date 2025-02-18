Fantasy Hockey
Grigori Denisenko News: Sent to Nashville in trade

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 18, 2025

Denisenko was traded from the Golden Knights to the Predators on Tuesday in exchange for future considerations.

Denisenko was held without a point in his only appearance with Vegas this season. The former first-round selection in the 2018 NHL Entry Draft has struggled to live up to his draft pedigree -- he hasn't found the back of the net through 33 career games. Nashville is dealing with numerous injuries to its forward group, so Denisenko could find himself in a consistent role going forward.

