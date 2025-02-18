Grigori Denisenko News: Sent to Nashville in trade

Denisenko was traded from the Golden Knights to the Predators on Tuesday in exchange for future considerations.

Denisenko was held without a point in his only appearance with Vegas this season. The former first-round selection in the 2018 NHL Entry Draft has struggled to live up to his draft pedigree -- he hasn't found the back of the net through 33 career games. Nashville is dealing with numerous injuries to its forward group, so Denisenko could find himself in a consistent role going forward.