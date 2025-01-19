Fantasy Hockey
Guillaume Brisebois

Guillaume Brisebois News: Assigned to minors

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 19, 2025

Brisebois was loaned to AHL Abbotsford on Sunday.

Brisebois was a healthy scratch in the last three games. He hasn't earned a point in three NHL appearances this season while posting two shots on goal, four blocked shots and two hits. If Noah Juulsen (undisclosed) remains unavailable, Vancouver could recall Brisebois for defensive depth ahead of Tuesday's matchup versus the Sabres.

Guillaume Brisebois
Vancouver Canucks

