Guillaume Richard News: Pots pair in AHL win

Richard scored twice in AHL Cleveland's 4-3 overtime win over Syracuse in Game 3 on Friday.

Richard picked up his first points of the postseason with this effort to give the Monsters a 2-1 series lead in the North Division semifinals. He had seven goals and 18 points over 70 regular-season outings. The defenseman hasn't shown a lot of offense in the AHL yet, so he's likely a few years away from competing for NHL minutes.