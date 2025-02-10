Gustav Forsling Injury: Dealing with illness

Forsling (illness) missed Team Sweden's practice Monday, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.

Forsling is expected to return to the ice for Tuesday's session ahead of Wednesday's 4 Nations Face-Off opener versus Team Canada. Sweden is deep down the left side, with Victor Hedman, Rasmus Dahlin and Mattias Ekholm, which could make Forsling a healthy scratch when the tournament begins. However, the 28-year-old Forsling could be a candidate to replace Jonas Brodin on the top pairing with Hedman.