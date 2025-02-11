Fantasy Hockey
Gustav Forsling headshot

Gustav Forsling Injury: Moves past illness

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 11, 2025 at 9:13am

Forsling (illness) was on the ice for Team Sweden's practice session Tuesday, per Tom Gulitti of NHL.com.

Forsling missed Monday's practice, but he skated on the second pairing with Rasmus Dahlin on Tuesday. Forsling's return to full strength will most likely push Rasmus Andersson out of the starting lineup. Team Sweden will take on Team Canada in the first game of the 4 Nations Face-Off tournament Wednesday.

