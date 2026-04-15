Gustav Forsling headshot

Gustav Forsling Injury: Will miss finale

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 15, 2026 at 8:44am

Forsling (undisclosed) will miss Florida's season finale against Detroit on Wednesday, per Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site.

Forsling had been playing through the injury, and head coach Paul Maurice felt "he's given enough," so the 29-year-old will get the game off. Mikulas Hovorka will draw into the lineup as a result. Forsling will finish 2025-26 with two goals, 28 points, 51 PIM, 52 hits and 98 blocks in 80 outings.

Gustav Forsling
Florida Panthers
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