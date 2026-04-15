Gustav Forsling Injury: Will miss finale
Forsling (undisclosed) will miss Florida's season finale against Detroit on Wednesday, per Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site.
Forsling had been playing through the injury, and head coach Paul Maurice felt "he's given enough," so the 29-year-old will get the game off. Mikulas Hovorka will draw into the lineup as a result. Forsling will finish 2025-26 with two goals, 28 points, 51 PIM, 52 hits and 98 blocks in 80 outings.
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