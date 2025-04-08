Gustav Forsling News: Active on offense in win

Forsling scored a goal on eight shots in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Maple Leafs.

Forsling rested Sunday versus the Red Wings, but it was just a one-game absence for him. He looked refreshed, leading the Panthers in shots and cashing one of them in at 9:26 of the first period to open the scoring. The defenseman has 11 tallies, 28 points, 189 shots on net, 86 blocked shots, 81 hits and a plus-32 rating over 77 outings this season.