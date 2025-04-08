Gustav Forsling News: Back in lineup versus Toronto

Forsling (rest) will be available for Tuesday's divisional matchup versus the Maple Leafs, per Luke Fox of Sportsnet.

Forsling received a maintenance day against Detroit on Sunday, but he'll return to the lineup for a heavyweight divisional matchup Tuesday. The left-shot blueliner has accounted for 10 goals, 17 helpers and a plus-31 rating over 76 appearances in 2024-25. Forsling will slot back in on the second pairing, likely alongside Nate Schmidt.