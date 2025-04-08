Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Gustav Forsling headshot

Gustav Forsling News: Back in lineup versus Toronto

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 8, 2025

Forsling (rest) will be available for Tuesday's divisional matchup versus the Maple Leafs, per Luke Fox of Sportsnet.

Forsling received a maintenance day against Detroit on Sunday, but he'll return to the lineup for a heavyweight divisional matchup Tuesday. The left-shot blueliner has accounted for 10 goals, 17 helpers and a plus-31 rating over 76 appearances in 2024-25. Forsling will slot back in on the second pairing, likely alongside Nate Schmidt.

Gustav Forsling
Florida Panthers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now