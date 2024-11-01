Fantasy Hockey
Gustav Forsling

Gustav Forsling News: Banks assist Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 1, 2024

Forsling distributed a helper in Friday's 6-4 win over Dallas.

Forsling collected a secondary assist on Sam Reinhart's third-period tally. Forsling extended his point streak to four games, and he's found the scoresheet in six of his last seven appearances. The left-shot blueliner leads Florida's defensemen with eight points (three goals) through 12 contests. The Sweden native will look to keep it rolling in the second half of a back-to-back versus Dallas on Saturday.

Gustav Forsling
Florida Panthers
