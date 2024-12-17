Gustav Forsling News: Buries goal in Monday's win

Forsling scored a goal on four shots in Monday's 6-5 win over the Oilers.

The Oilers took a 4-2 lead midway through the second period, but Forsling's tally late in the frame sparked the Panthers' comeback. The defenseman has been limited to two goals over seven games in December, though he's added 28 shots on net to dramatically up his shot rate compared to the 48 shots he had over the first 25 contests of the season. Overall, the 28-year-old is at five tallies, 13 points, 76 shots, 29 blocked shots, 28 hits and a plus-16 rating through 32 appearances.