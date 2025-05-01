Fantasy Hockey
Gustav Forsling News: Contributes helper in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 1, 2025

Forsling logged an assist, three hits, five blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Wednesday's 6-3 win over the Lightning in Game 5.

The helper was Forsling's first point in five playoff contests. The 28-year-old defenseman has added eight shots on net, six hits, 11 blocked shots, four PIM and a plus-1 rating this postseason. He continues to play on the top pairing as a strong defensive presence. Forsling will be leaned on early in the second round as well, as Aaron Ekblad (suspension) has one more game to serve before he's eligible to return to action.

