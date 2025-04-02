Gustav Forsling News: Ends goal drought Wednesday

Forsling scored a goal on three shots and added two hits in Wednesday's 3-2 loss to the Maple Leafs.

Forsling's offense has started to come around with five points over his last eight games. His opening tally Wednesday was his first goal since Feb. 25 versus the Predators, a span of 15 games without a goal. The 28-year-old defenseman generates positive value in other ways, but he's no slouch on offense with 10 goals, 27 points, 179 shots on net, 75 hits, 85 blocked shots and a plus-31 rating over 75 appearances. He's reached the 10-goal mark in four straight seasons.