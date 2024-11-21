Fantasy Hockey
Gustav Forsling News: Logs helper

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 21, 2024

Forsling provided an assist and two shots on goal in Thursday's 3-1 loss to the Blackhawks.

Forsling has three helpers and a plus-3 rating over his last two contests, which has helped him to shake off a five-game dry spell. The 28-year-old blueliner remains in a prominent even-strength role for the Panthers, though he has seen minimal power-play time. Forsling is up to 11 points, 37 shots on net, 17 blocked shots, 15 hits, eight PIM and a plus-13 rating over 20 appearances. His current scoring pace would earn him his second 40-point campaign in three years if he can sustain it the rest of the way.

Gustav Forsling
Florida Panthers
