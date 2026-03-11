Gustav Forsling headshot

Gustav Forsling News: Picks up helper in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 11, 2026

Forsling logged an assist and three shots on goal in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Red Wings.

Forsling had gone nine games without a point prior to Tuesday. The 29-year-old defenseman has worn the Panthers' struggles this season, perhaps more than most of the team's players. The defensive stalwart has 22 points, 85 shots on net, 76 blocked shots, 45 PIM, 42 hits and a minus-6 rating over 64 appearances, putting him at risk of missing the 30-point mark for the first time in five years.

Gustav Forsling
Florida Panthers
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Gustav Forsling See More
