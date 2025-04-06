Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Gustav Forsling headshot

Gustav Forsling News: Resting Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 6, 2025

Forsling (rest) won't play against Detroit on Sunday, per Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site.

Forsling will get the second half of Florida's back-to-back off to rest but could return Tuesday against Toronto. He has generated 10 goals, 27 points, 181 shots on net, 86 blocked shots and 80 hits through 76 appearances this season. Matt Kiersted will replace Forsling in Sunday's lineup.

Gustav Forsling
Florida Panthers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now