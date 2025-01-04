Gustav Forsling News: Scores in shootout win

Forsling scored a goal on three shots in Friday's 3-2 shootout win over the Penguins.

Forsling has gotten on the scoresheet in two of the last three games, logging a goal, an assist and nine shots on net in that span. The 28-year-old defenseman is up to six goals, 15 points, 102 shots on net, 42 blocked shots, 37 hits and a plus-19 rating over 40 appearances. He's on pace for his lowest point total in four years, but he's still a decent fantasy blueliner for his all-around contributions.